Railway line blocked between Brighton and Haywards Heath

A points failure on the Brighton Mainline is causing delays and cancellations to rail services this afternoon (April 8).

Southern Rail said all lines between Haywards Heath and Brighton are blocked, affecting Southern and Thameslink services to and from London.

Rail delays between Brighton and Haywards Heath

Network Rail said points are movable sections of track, allowing trains to move from one line to another, and ‘like signals, points can fail’. They can get clogged with debris, the drive mechanism might fail or, in hot weather, they might expand.

Disruption is expected until 3pm.

More to follow.