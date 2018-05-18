Real-time passenger information displays for bus users in Burgess Hill

Bus users will soon be able to take advantage of new real-time passenger information displays, Burgess Hill Town Council has said.

The displays are due to be installed in the autumn at six bus stops in our town; Church Road, Burgess Hill Railway Station, Wivelsfield Railway Station and Valebridge Road.

The cost of this first phase is £60,000 and is being funded by developer contributions allocated to sustainable transport, the council said.

It is being delivered by the town council and West Sussex County Council.

Bus operators use Global Positioning System (GPS) to track their buses.

The location data is then fed to the county council’s real-time passenger information system.

The council said it was anticipated that additional real-time passenger information displays would be installed at other key locations in Burgess Hill when funds become available.