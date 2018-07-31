Residents show support for 20mph limit roads in Haywards Heath

Residents have shown their support for traffic measures in four Haywards Heath roads, West Sussex County Council has said.

In May, letters and overview drawings were distributed to 450 homes and businesses in Queens Road, Church Avenue, Gordon Road and Bridge Road asking for opinions on introducing a 20mph limit and installing speed cushions in Queens Road.

The proposal also included a 7.5-tonne weight restriction (except for access) in Queens Road, between Mill Green Road and Bridge Road.

The suggestions were also publicised through the county council’s ‘Have Your Say’ internet page.

Of the 88 replies, 69 were for and 19 against speed cushions; 75 were in favour and 13 against the 20mph limit, and 83 supported and five opposed a 7.5-tonne weight restriction (except for access), the council said.

The aim of the traffic measures is to reduce speed and discourage unnecessary through-traffic.

A West Sussex Highways spokesman said: “These responses indicate significant local support in these four roads.

“The proposals are also supported by the local county councillor, Mid Sussex District Council and Haywards Heath Town Council, so the next step will be to carry out a statutory public consultation on the finalised design of the scheme.

“This process is expected to take place over the next few months and, depending on the results of the statutory public consultation, the measures could be introduced in the next financial year, between April 2019 and March 2020.”

Horsham man dies in Bolney collision

Disability centre ‘jewel in the crown of Burgess Hill’ says councillor

‘My brother has never been so happy’ at Burgess Hill disability centre