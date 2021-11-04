Serious crash closes Copthorne road

Police said the collision happened in West Park Road in Copthorne earlier today (4 November).

A spokesman added: “Officers were called to the location just outside the Haskins Garden Centre around 3.10pm following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Sussex Police

The road is currently closed in both directions and is likely to remain so for some considerable time, he said. Motorists are asked to avoid using this route and to seek alterative routes by using the A22 and the A264.

The spokesman said: “We are appealing to anyone with any information, particularly anyone with any dashcam footage, to contact us straightaway quoting incident reference PR/P21238542 via:

“Webchat on our website police.uk

“Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/