Short formed trains ‘unacceptable’ says Mid Sussex MP

Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames raised concerns over short formed trains in the House of Commons.

He said: “Against the background of a truly deplorable few months for my constituents in East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and ​Wivelsfield, the new timetable is beginning to bed down and provide a far more reliable and sustainable service.

“Will the minister please continue to impress on the operator that the short formed trains are really unacceptable and that we need to get back to the full-length trains as soon as we possibly can?”

MP Joseph Johnson, Minister of State at the Department for Transport, thanked the MP for recognising the progress and added: “Obviously, we want that to continue and for that improvement to accelerate.

“We recognise that ensuring that there are fewer short formations, indeed no short formations, will be a very important part of that process.”

Burgess Hill park achieves national best green spaces rating

Burgess Hill Library ‘open as usual’

Application for 165 new Hassocks homes to be considered