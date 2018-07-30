Signalling fault causes disruption on Brighton Mainline

Rail services between Brighton and London have been cancelled this morning after (July 30) a signalling fault on the Mainline.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink said a fault with the signalling system between Preston Park and Hassocks means that train services running between Brighton and Haywards Heath will be subject to disruption until 11.30am.

The rail operator said Gatwick Express services between London Victoria and Brighton will start and terminate at Haywards Heath.

Southern services between Brighton and London Victoria have been cancelled, and Thameslink services between Brighton and Cambridge have also been cancelled.

There will be one Brighton to Bedford service an hour in both directions, and services may also start and terminate at Haywards Heath, the rail operator said.

A statement from Govia Thameslink said: “A fault with the signalling system in the Hassocks area has been discovered and requires further investigation. Repairs may also need to be carried out in order to resolve the problem.

“The issue is what is known as a ‘track circuit failure’. When this happens, the signalling equipment is unable to automatically verify whether or not the next section of track is clear. In this instance, two signals are affected and the following work around has been implemented:

“Once the driver approaches the faulty signal, the train must come to a halt and contact the signaller, gaining their permission to continue. The train will then move forward towards the next signal and the same process will be repeated.

“This method can cause delays of up to 10 minutes per train, and a service reduction plan is necessary to prevent a build up of trains on the network, reducing further delays to your journey.

“Network Rail engineers are on site working to resolve the fault as quickly as possible. Further information will be provided once received.”