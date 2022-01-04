Six road closures in Mid Sussex that drivers need to know about this week

By Joseph Hook, data reporter

But the news isn’t too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Mid Sussex motorists will have six road closures to watch out for this week.

A23, from 8pm November 28, 2021, to 9pm January 30, 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead, lane closure for off network works on behalf of West Sussex County Council.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

A23, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 north and southbound, between Patcham and Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for gully clearance.

A23, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Warninglid to Handcross, Lane closure for emergency barrier repair.

A23, from 8pm January 5 to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Handcross to Hickstead, Lane closure for road joint repair.

A23, from 8pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for drainage works.

A23, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound and northbound, Hickstead to Bolney Interchange, diversion route for off network works on behalf of West Sussex County Council.