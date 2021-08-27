Sussex travel: Evening update for Friday, August 27

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Friday, August 27.

There is slow moving traffic in both directions on the Chichester Bypass.

Delays are also expected on the A27 eastbound and the A284 southbound heading towards Arundel.

Traffic news

A build-up of traffic has also been seen in both directions through Arundel as well as on the A27 westbound and the A284 northbound approaching Crossbush Roundabout.

There is traffic in both directions on Station Road and Roundstone Bypass Road in Angmering.

The A272 is also experiencing traffic on either side of the temporary traffic lights in Cowfold.

In East Sussex there is traffic on the A26 southbound and the A27 eastbound approaching Southerham Roundabout.