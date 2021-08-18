Sussex travel: Morning update for Wednesday, August 18
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, August 18.
On the A21 both ways between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A28 roadworks will take place today from 9.30am-3.30pm.
On the A259 between the junctions with the A27 and the A269 Bexhill West roadworks are planned from 8am today until 11pm on August 18.
In Hastings/Eastbourne/Bexhill, due to driver availability the following Stagecoach bus services have been cancelled:
99 – 7.00am Silverhill to Eastbourne via Bexhill at 7.34am
22 – 7.05am Harley Shute to Ore Kings Head
2 – 7.25am Northiam to Hastings Station has been cancelled between Northiam and Westfield. Stagecoach will aim to get the service running again from Westfield at 7.43am.
22A – 8.01am Ore Kings Head to Tesco
22A – Tesco to Silverhill
99 – 8.43am Eastbourne to Silverhill via Bexhill at 9.28am
99– 8.54am Little Common to Silverhill via Bexhill at 9.08am
Southern Rail Thames link service update for Dorking, Three Bridges, Crawley and Horsham until August 22 – Rail replacement bus details are available at: https://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search