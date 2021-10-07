Sussex travel report for Thursday, October 7

Sussex traffic and travel

According to the AA, the road is shut with delays to motorists expected due to accident investigation work on the A27 Westbound from A29 (Fontwell Services Roundabout) to B2233 (Eartham/Aldingbourne turn off).

There is congestion to the A27 and A29 at the Fontwell West Roundabout (Shell Garage).

The accident near Chichester was first reported at around 12.30am today.

Elsewhere on the A27 there are reports of slow traffic on the A27 Eastbound from A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner) to Sompting Road (Lyons Farm retail park) in Worthing.

There is also slow traffic reported on the A27 Chichester Bypass Eastbound at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

Roadworks are also affecting many roads across the county.

There are temporary traffic signals due to construction work on the A2101 in St Helen’s Road near Alexandra Park in Hastings.

Temporary traffic lights are also in place due to gas main work on the A21 in Bohemia Road near Salisbury Road.

There are also temporary traffic lights due to gas main work on the A28 Main Road near The New Inn in Westfield, near Hastings.

Elsewhere, restrictions are in place due to long-term construction on the A27 Polegate bypass both ways between A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout) and A2270 (Eastbourne turn-off).

A variety of cones, lane closures and temporary traffic lights are in place and motorists can expect delays.