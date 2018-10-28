Sussex travel round up: October 28

Going on a day trip today? No problem, here’s the travel news you need to know.

ROADS:

- Slow traffic has been reported on the A264 Copthorne Road in Felbridge, eastbound before A22 London Road (The Star Inn traffic lights).

- Slow traffic has been reported on the A280 in Long Furlong, but is said to be easing, southbound, before the A27.

- M23 slip road closed after serious collision on M25. Read our story here.

- Slow traffic on A2025 Grinstead Lane northbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Lancing Roundabout).

RAILS:

- Engineering work is taking place between Barnham and Bognor Regis, closing all lines. Replacement buses will run between Barnham and Bognor Regis. Services between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis will instead run between Littlehampton and Chichester.

- Engineering work is taking place between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes closing the line. Replacement buses will run between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes.

- No Gatwick Express trains between Gatwick Airport and Brighton today. Gatwick Express trains will only run between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport. These trains will not run between Gatwick Airport and Brighton.

Customers are advised to check before they travel today using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

