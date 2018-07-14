SUSSEX TRAVEL: Saturday, July 14

If you are heading out today here is everything you need to know about Sussex’s roads and rails.
ROADS:
- Lanes 2 and 3 will be closed on the A2 westbound between the junctions with the A2260 and M25 from 10pm tonight until 5.30am tomorrow due to planned roadworks.
- Lanes 2 and 3 will be closed on the A2 westbound at the junction with the M25 from 10pm tonight until 5.30am tomorrow due to planned roadworks.
- Emergency roadworks are planned on the M25 anticlockwise slip between junctions J1A and J31 from 10pm tonight to 5am tomorrow – all lanes will be closed.
RAIL:
- There is engineering work affecting Great Northern/Thameslink/Southern/Gatwick Express services today and tomorrow.
Check your journey before you travel using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner here.