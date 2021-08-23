Sussex travel: your evening update for Monday, August 23

Here is your evening Sussex travel update for Monday, August 23.

Heavy traffic has been seen in both directions on the Chichester Bypass as well as on Birdham Road approaching Stockbridge.

There is slow moving traffic on the A27 eastbound heading towards Arundel.

Traffic news

The A272 is also experiencing traffic in both directions on either side of the temporary traffic lights in Cowfold.

Temporary traffic lights have also led to delays on the A264 eastbound and the A22 in both directions towards Felbridge.

The A23 southbound is scheduled to close tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow between the A272 at Bolney and the A27 Patcham interchange in Brighton.

Delays are expected on the A27 by Drusillas Park in Alfriston and by Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.

The A27 is also scheduled to be closed in both directions between the Beddingham roundabout and Polegate from 8pm until 6am tomorrow.