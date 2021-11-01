Sussex travel: your evening update for Monday, November 1

There are reports of slow traffic due to a single vehicle crash on A23 London Road at Old Brighton Road (Lowfield Heath Roundabout) on the roundabout, the AA said.

Slow traffic is being reported on A2300 both ways at Bishopstone Lane (Hamlins Corner) in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

There are delays of one minute and delays increasing on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). The average speed is 20 mph.

Slow traffic is bein reported on A27 The Causeway Eastbound at The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout).

There is also queueing traffic on A27 both ways around Sompting Road (Toby Carvery / Lyons Farm traffic lights).

Delays of five minutes are being reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

There is queueing traffic on A27 Westbound at A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) in the construction area. There is a lane closure in place.

Traffic is congested on A259 Kings Road Westbound around the i360 and the Pier.

And there is slow traffic on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

Delays are being reported on A27 Eastbound at A26 (Southerham Roundabout) with further delays building on the A26.

And there are delays of two minutes on A27 Polegate By Pass Westbound between A27 and A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout). The average speed is 5 mph.