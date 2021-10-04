Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, October 4
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Monday, October 4.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:26 pm
Heavy traffic has been seen on the A27 westbound near Coldean and approaching the junction with Sompting Road, Worthing.
The A259 southbound is also experiencing slow-moving traffic between the roundabouts in Drayton and North Bersted.
Traffic has been seen on the Chichester Bypass southbound between Portfield Roundabout and Bognor Road Roundabout.
There is also traffic on the A27 eastbound between Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.
Delays are expected near Polegate due to roadworks by Eastbourne Road’s junction with the A27.