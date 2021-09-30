Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, September 30

Sussex traffic and travel

Falmer Road southbound and A259 eastbound are both queuing towards the Rottingdean lights.

At Coldean Lane in Brighton roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

In Worthing the A27/A24 is queuing towards the Grove Lodge roundabout.

On the A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic for petrol from Firle to Selmeston garage.

Stagecoach Buses said in Hastings the 22A service is missing some buses in the cycle due to no drivers being available so there may be some delays.

Brighton and Hove Buses said due to traffic queuing for petrol in Peacehaven, the 12/12A/12X services eastbound only will be diverted via Piddinghoe Avenue, Arundel Road, Greenwich Road & Sutton Avenue. These services won’t be stopping at Roderick Avenue/Bramber Avenue/Slindon Avenue.

A24 southbound at Southwater near Horsham is closed tonight from 8pm – 5am.

A259 at Rye closed both ways tonight from 8pm – 6am.

Mountfield Road at Hampden Park eastbound closed from 8pm – 6am.