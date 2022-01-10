Sussex travel: Your evening update on Monday, January 10

Sussex traffic and travel

A259 junction with Telscombe Cliffs Way – emergency roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays especially eastbound. Slow traffic from Ovingdean.

In Brighton the A23 junction with Carden Avenue there is queuing traffic due to roadworks.

A264 at Warnham Horsham there is slow traffic both ways through the roadworks.

Near Brighton, the A27 between the junctions with the A23 and the A2038 there are emergency barrier repairs planned from 8pm tonight.