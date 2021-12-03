Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, December 3

Sussex traffic and travel

A285 at Duncton remains closed both ways due to ongoing emergency carriageway repairs.

Stagecoach has released the following information about its services today:

20: 6.44am – Ore Down Farm to Hollington Tesco via Castleham will now start from Hastings Station at 6.59am.

51: 6.51am – Hailsham High Street to Eastbourne will not be running due to a bus fault.

The following Stagecoach services in Hastings have been cancelled due to staff shortages:

20: 6.41am – Mayfield Farm to Ore Down Farm

20: 7.30am – Ore Down Farm to Mayfield Farm

20: 8.22am – Mayfield Farm to Ore Down Farm

20: 9.26am – Ore Down Farm to Mayfield Farm

20: 10.22am – Mayfield Farm to Silverhill London Road

In Hastings Stagecoach is eight drivers short so some journeys will be cancelled. These journeys will show as ‘cancelled’ on the StagecoachBus app and will not show on the Realtime boards.

In Eastbourne the Meads Street bus stop will be closed for the annual Meads Magic event to take place, as a result Stagecoach services will be on diversion. http://stge.co/7OCm50H1XV2

In Eastbourne from 9.30am–3.30pm the bus stop at Hide Hollow roundabout in Langney will be suspended for utility works. http://stge.co/MzJC50GWLnt

In Eastbourne the bus stop at Howard Square will be suspended for utility works to take place. http://ow.ly/w8lG50GWLQ