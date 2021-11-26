Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, November 26
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, November 26.
A273 Pyecombe to Clayton there are roadworks with temporary lights which continue to cause delays in both directions.
A27 eastbound towards Lancing is partly blocked due to an ongoing incident.
In Hastings, due to driver availability the following Stagecoach services have been cancelled:
22a: 6.11am - Clifton Road to Hastings Station
20: 6.26am - Hastings to Mayfield Farm
20: 7.11am - Mayfield Farm to Ore Down Farm
20: 8.06am - Ore Down Farm to Mayfield Farm
According to Southern Rail, the following trains will not run this morning:
6.33am - Uckfield – London Bridge
8.07am - London Bridge - Uckfield
In Eastbourne, the northbound Church Street, Willingdon bus stop will be closed for utility works to take place, if this affects your journey please click here.