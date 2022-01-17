Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, January 17

C7 / Piddinghoe Road at Rodmell – there are temporary traffic signals because of a burst water main near White Way.

A27 near Lewes – one lane is closed due to construction both ways from Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

A27 Polegate – there is slow traffic on the bypass westbound after Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn).

Sussex traffic and travel

A259 near Rottingean – there are delays of eight minutes on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Ambleside Avenue and B2123 High Street. The average speed is ten mph.

Churchdale Road, Eastbourne – there are temporary traffic signals because of construction on Churchdale Road around Burleigh Place.

A23 near Bolney – temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on London Road between Ryecroft Road and A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross).

A275 / Warrenorth Farm – temporary traffic signals due to electricity work.

North Bersted bypass – traffic is queuing westbound.

A27 Eastbound near Chichester – traffic is queuing towards the Fishbourne roundabout and is slow both ways between the Fishbourne and portfield roundabouts.

Southern Rail has announced that the disruption between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport has now been cleared.