Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, July 26

Traffic news

A number of roads are experiencing congestion this morning.

The AA is reporting slow traffic on the A27 Polegate Bypass westbound before the A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout).

There is also queueing traffic on the A27 westbound before Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout) in the construction area.

There are reports of slow traffic on the A26 Malling Down both ways at B2192 (Earwig Corner) near Lewes in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

Elsewhere in the county, the AA is reporting slow traffic on the A27 Lyminster Road westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

And there are reports of an accident on the A27 near A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

There are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A259 Brighton Road at Newfield Road.

Elsewhere on the A259, one lane is closed due to electricity work on A259 Kingsway at A2023 Hove Street.