These are the three Mid Sussex road closures that drivers need to know about this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm February 8 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Pease Pottage to Patcham, Lane closures for barrier renewal works.

Drivers in and around Mid Sussex will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

• A23, from 7.30pm February 14 to 5am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Pease Pottage to Bolney, carriageway and slip road closures for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm February 21 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 north and southbound, between Patcham and Peas Pottage, mobile lane closures for lighting inspections.