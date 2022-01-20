These Mid Sussex roads will be affected by restrictions in the 2022/23 road maintenance programme

The council announced on Thursday (January 20) that it will make an Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to temporarily close some roads in the district.

The Order will come into effect on February 1 and the restrictions will be for the entire lengths of the roads unless stated otherwise.

Each of the affected roads are expected to close for up to three days and dates for works will be confirmed locally nearer the time.

Mid Sussex roads will be affected by restrictions in the 2022/23 road maintenance programme.

Albourne: Henfield Road (B2216) from London Road to The Street.

Ardingly: Cob Lane/Hook Lane from Selsfield Road to Church Hill.

Ardingly, West Hoathly and Lindfield: B2028 from College Lane to Summerhill Lane.

Ashurst Wood: Allens Cls, Woods Hill Cls, Wray Cls,

Balcombe: London Road from High Street to Cherry Lane.

Bolney: Coombe House Lane.

Burgess Hill: Blackhouse Lane, Gatehouse Lane, Hazel Grove, Livingstone Road, Manor Close, Manor Road, Noel Green, Noel Rise, Oak Hall Park, Park Road from Mill Road to St Johns Road, Royal George Road from Gatehouse Lane to London Road, St Wilfrids Road, The Drive, The Ridgeway, The Twitten, Victoria Avenue from Royal George Road to South Drive, Weald Road from Royal George Road to South Drive.

Copthorne: Copthorne Common Road East, Old Hollow from Turners Hill Road to Copthorne Road.

Crawley Down: Fermandy Lane, Fernhill Close, Glebelands, Haven Gardens, Sunny Avenue, Sunnyhill Close, Vicarage Road, Wallage Lane.

East Grinstead: A264 from London Road to Lynton Park Avenue, Blackwell Farm Road from Holtye Road to Elizabeth Crescent, Blackwell Hollow from Holtye Road to Cranston Road, Eden Vale, Furzefield Road, Holtye Road from Blackwell Hollow to Shovelstrode Lanen, Springfield, St Agnes Road from Moat Road to St Michaels Road, Tower Close, Turners Hill Road from Brooklands Way to Vowels Lane, Wells Meadow, West Hoathly Road/Dunnings Road from Streatfield Place to Legs Heath Lane, Woodlands Road.

Hassocks: Keymer Road from London Road to Woodsland Road.

Haywards Heath: Badger Drive, Burrell Road from Bridgers Mill to Harlands Road, Chillis Wood Road, Fox Hill from the A272 to the East Sussex County Boundary, Foxwarren, Gander Green, Hurstwood Lane from Fox Hill to Birch Avenue, Lewes Road from Lyoth Lane to the Birch Hotel Roundabout, Sherwood Drive.

Horsted Keyne: Birchgrove Road from School Lane to The Green, Chilling Street from Top Road to Cinder Hill Lane, Church Lane, Cinder Hill Lane from Station Road to Chilling Street, Keysford Lane from Stonecross Lanne to Sugar Lane, Leighton Road from Church Lane to Cheeleys, Station Approach from Cinder Hill Lane to Burstow Lane, Station Road from Cinder Hill Lane to Leighton Road.

Hustpierpoint and Sayers Commond: London Road from Albourne Road to Reeds Lane.

Lindfield: Barrington Close, Barrington Road, Blackthorns, Blackthorns Close, Fieldway, Pelham Road, Savill Road.

Limndfield Rural: Park Lane/Keysford Lane from Ardingly Road to Stone Cross Lane, Scaynes Hill Road from Lewes Road to Graveleye Lane, Slugwash Lane from the A272 to the East Sussex County Boundary, Snowdrop Lane from Lyoth Lane to Scaynes Hill Road, Stonecross Lane from Ardingly Road to Keysford Lane, Walstead Common Road/East Mascalls Lane/East Mascalls Road from Scaynes Hill Road to Plummerden Lane.

Newtimber: West Road/Henfield Road from the A23 to the A272.

Slaugham and Lower Beeding: Horsham Road from Coos Lane to Hammerpond Road.

Turners Hill: Hill House Close, Turners Hill Road from Hazelhurst Drive to Church Road, Willow Ridge, Withypitts, Withypitts East.

Warninglid: Colwood Lane from Cuckfield Lane to Jeremys Lane, Staplefield Lane Slip Road from the A23 to Slough Green Lane.

West Hoathly: Balcombe Lane from Twyford Splash to Chilling Street, Burstowhill Lane from Lindfield Road to Station Approach, Hook Lane from Cob Lane to Church Hill, Vowells Lane from Selsfield Road to Turners Hill Rd.