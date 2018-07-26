Train delays between East Croydon and Brighton

Commuters heading home from London are set to face delays this evening after a ‘number of incidents’ on the Brighton Mainline today (July 26).

Southern Rail said problems between East Croydon and Brighton mean there will be disruption to services until 8pm.

Commuters are set to face delays of up to 20 minutes between the two stations.

The incidents included:

- A passenger alarm being activated on board the 11.56am Bognor Regis to London Victoria service at Gatwick Airport, which temporarily blocked one of the lines towards London

- An passenger taken ill on board the 3.25pm London Victoria to Brighton service at Purley station

- A bridge strike in the Earlswood area

- Various train faults across the network most recently including Gatwick Airport and Harlington

- A fault with the signalling system between Preston Park and Brighton

- Faults with some sets of points in the Earlswood, Gatwick and Three Bridges areas because of high temperatures

To check your journey, visit: http://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search