Train line blocked between Barnham and Horsham

Trains are currently unable to progress from Barnham to Horsham, according to Southern Rail.

Southern said that, due to a fault on a train, some lines are blocked and trains between Barnham and Horsham may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

It added: "The line from Barnham towards Horsham is currently blocked in the Billingshurst area. Trains are unable to progress towards Horsham at present."

"Please allow extra time to complete your journey as services running from Barnham towards Horsham may be subject to delays of up to 15 minutes."

Southern said disruption is expected until 10am.