Two injured as rail replacement bus 'hit a tree' in Balcombe

Two passengers have been taken to hospital after a rail replacement bus was in collision with a tree on its way to Three Bridges.

The bus was taking passengers from Brighton to Three Bridges, but was in collision with a the tree near Balcombe Station this morning (February 19).

Images on social media showed the roof had been damaged in the incident.

Two passengers were treated by paramedics, but none were severely hurt, rail operator Govia Thameslink said.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "I can confirm ambulance crews attended the scene following reports a bus had hit a tree on London Road, Balcombe, at approximately 8.45am today.

"Two patients, one with a knee injury and one with a facial injury were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to East Surrey Hospital."

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway said: "I can confirm that a rail replacement bus hit a tree south of Balcombe station this morning.

“It was travelling along the same route that has been used since the works began on Saturday. The emergency services have attended.

“There were up to 10 people on board. We have had senior management on site to help and assist those who were on board and we sent another bus to help passengers continue their journey."

Sussex Police said: "Two people suffered minor injuries after a bus was reported to have hit a tree at Balcombe on Tuesday morning (February 19).



"The incident was reported to police just after 9am and occurred on the B2036 close to the junctions with Newlands and Bramble Mead. The injured people were treated by ambulance paramedics."

Rail replacement buses are running between Brighton and Three Bridges in a nine-day closure while Network Rail engineers work on imrpvbements to the Brighton Mainline.