The A24 was closed earlier this morning (Tuesday February 27) following an accident.

The road was shut from Washington to Findon.

Reports are that three vehicles were involved in the incident on the A24 London Road.

The road was closed initially both ways between A280 Long Furlong and A283 The Pike.

Police made the decision to close the A24 due to the weather conditions.

However, all lanes have now been re-opened.