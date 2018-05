A serious traffic accident near Handcross this morning (Tuesday May 22) has closed a road.

The B2110 is shut while police carry out accident investigation work.

A car and pedestrian were involved in the incident between Handcross Road and London Road.

The accident, near High Beeches Gardens, is affecting traffic between Handcross and Balcombe.

Police say that the road is likely to remain shut for some time.