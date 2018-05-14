TRAVEL: Disruption at Haywards Heath railway station

Train services at Haywards Heath railway station are disrupted this afternoon due to a fault with the signalling system, Southern has said.

Trains are not running through Platform 1 because of the fault.

A spokesman for Southern said: “I can confirm that we are currently unable to run trains through Platform 1 at Haywards Heath because of a fault with a set of points near the station.

“Unfortunately we have had to cancel one train, and three further services have had to be terminated early.

“Other trains have been delayed as a knock-on effect and disruption is expected until around 5.00pm.”

Passengers are encouraged to claim compensation if their journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more.

Visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/journey-problems/delay-repay-compensation