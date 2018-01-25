TRAVEL: Electric fault causing disruption to rail services

Rail services are being cancelled, delayed and revised due to a fault with the electric third rail between Portsmouth Harbour and Hilsea.

Disruption is expected until 7pm tonight with customers being advised they can use their tickets on selected other rail and bus services (routes 20, 21, 23, 700) until further notice as a result.

A statement, published on the National Rail website, states a diesel train will run to inspect the line and try to identify the source of the problems.

Brighton to Southampton and Southampton to Brighton services will run as scheduled, however Littlehampton to Portsmouth services are running to Havant where they will terminate and then they will be returning back to Littlehampton and ll London Victoria to Portsmouth services will be terminating at Bognor, it states.

Customers are advised they may be entitled to compensation due to experiencing delays today and have been told to keep train tickets and make a note of their journeys, as both will be required to support any claim.

For more details visit www.nationalrail.co.uk