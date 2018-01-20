TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Saturday, January 20

Engineering works are affecting some train services in the county today.

Southern is running no trains between Lewes and Seaford all weekend, due to level crossing maintenance.

Buses are replacing trains between both towns.

Southeastern is also not running any trains to London Charing Cross nor Cannon Street due to engineering work between the two stations, closing all lines.

All London Cannon Street and London Charing Cross trains will be either cancelled or diverted to start/end at London Victoria or London Bridge.

On the roads across the county there are no reports of congestion nor incidents so far.