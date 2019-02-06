Travellers move into Haywards Heath road

Travellers have moved into a Haywards Heath road, the council has confirmed.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council confirmed six caravans have parked in Rocky Lane.

Rocky Lane in Haywards Heath

The spokesman said: “There are currently six caravans parked on Rocky Lane Haywards Heath. We have visited and carried out our welfare enquires and are currently liaising with Sussex Police in respect of the matter.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

