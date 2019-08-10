Tree falls onto house in Lindfield

A large tree fell onto a house this morning in Lindfield, with firefighters called out to help.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there was no structural damage to the property and the incident was left with Mid Sussex District Council.

He said: "At 8.24am, we were called to a tree down and resting on a property in The Welkin in Lindfield.

"A crew from Haywards Heath attended and made the scene safe."

A yellow weather warning remains in place today across Sussex. Read more here.

Tree on house, The Welkin Lindfield 10-08-19 Eddie Howland

