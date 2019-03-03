Tree falls onto vehicles in Burgess Hill as Storm Freya arrives

A tree has caused damage to a Burgess Hill street after falling on a number of vehicles and smashing through a garden fence.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews from Brighton were called to Charlwood Gardens in Burgess Hill at 11.35am this morning (March 3).

The tree spread across Charlwood Gardens. Pic: Philip Rogan

An eyewitness said the tree had narrowly avoided hitting the house, but had destroyed a garden fence and landed onto a car.

No people were involved in the incident, said the spokesman, and crews were working to remove the tree.

Weather warnings have been released as Storm Freya is poised to bring windy conditions to the UK. Storm Freya: Here’s what to expect as Sussex braces itself for a wild weekend

