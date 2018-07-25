Triangle pool reopens after £600,000 facelift

The leisure pool at The Triangle in Burgess Hill reopened to the public yesterday after undergoing a £600,000 facelift.

The improvement works, a partnership between Mid Sussex District Council and Places for People Leisure, follows on from refurbishment of the gym, new studio and Costa cafe and member change areas, as well as the introduction of a popular new climbing facility.

Staff at The Triangle in Burgess Hill yesterday. Picture: Derek Martin

The leisure pool had been closed to customers since the beginning of June.

Tom Carter, general manager, said he was ‘delighted’ that the leisure pool had reopened.

He added: “We are confident that our customers will enjoy the improved swimming experience at the centre.”

Works to the swimming pool include a transformation of the beach area to include new interactive water features, tip and spill buckets and water channels, removal of the falling rapids ready for a new slide installation in autumn and renovation of the remaining flumes, to include repainting of the steelworks and relining the flumes.

Burgess Hill students treated to fun day after tragic deaths of friends



Burgess Hill disability centre to close putting 57 jobs at risk



Burgess Hill market traders thank public for ‘huge support’