Tribute to ‘lovely’ grandfather following Barns Green crash

A tribute has been paid to a ‘likeable and lovely’ grandfather who died after a car and a train collided at a level crossing in Barns Green.

Barry Hearnshaw, 72, and his 15-year-old grandson Will Hallett died in the collision in Emms Lane on Saturday morning (February 17).

Paying tribute Barry Dendy, former Advertisement director of the County Times, said: “I was shocked and saddened when I heard of the death of Barry Hearnshaw and his grandson Will.

“As Advertisement Director (now retired) of the West Sussex County Times (along with the then Editor David Briffett) I had the absolute pleasure of working along side Barry on various charitable projects.

“Barry was always a good friend of the County Times and was responsible for the running and organising the annual Henry Cooper Golf Tournament at Gatton Manor and later Slinfold Golf Clubs. A golfer himself he worked tirelessly obtaining prizes and generally insuring the events would always be a great success raising thousands of pounds for local children’s charities.

“Barry was instrumental in getting the County Times to sponsor the Barns Green Half Marathon in the village he so loved. Such a likeable and lovely man Barry will be sadly missed by all who knew him but our thoughts must now rest with the family at this most distressing time.”