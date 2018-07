Twins Rachel and Tamsin Bromwich from Haywards Heath made slime at home and sold it to their friends to raise money for charity.

The girls were keen to raise money for St Peter and St James Hospice after hearing about the care that was given to their friend’s mother recently.

The ten-year-olds, who go to Northlands Wood School, came to the hospice to meet Wendy Agate, community fundraising manager to hand over £100 that they had raised.