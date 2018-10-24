Twineham School joins ‘floss 4 funding’ cause as ‘there is nothing left’

A Mid Sussex school is taking action on their poor government funding.

Twineham C of E School near Hickstead, took action against school funding cuts on October 19, to show MPs just how many parents, carers, and grandparents, headteachers, teachers and governors, are deeply concerned about the school funding crisis and the damage it is doing to our children.

Campaigners say there has been a real term cut in funding and say schools and children are suffering.

Headteachers have said: “There’s nothing left to cut.”

The parents at Twineham School rallied together to quickly put together banners, ready for a morning of dancing the ‘floss’ before lessons started on Friday morning.

The ‘floss’ is a popular dance which involves swinging your arms from side to side across your body and originates from an Instagram famous American schoolboy earlier this year.

Many schools all over the country took part, filming their floss protest to upload to social media on the same day, creating maximum impact.

Scott Reece, head of Twineham School, is delighted that the schools’ parents are supporting the cause.

He said: “It is clear from the emails that colleagues and I received, that parents overwhelmingly support the need for much improved investment in our schools.

“Over 2000 head teachers campaigned for improved school funding at Westminster on September 28, with many more supporting their actions.

“I am delighted that the parents have rallied round to join the campaign and I am sure everyone will watch with interest to see how the chancellor responds to our requests during the autumn statement budget on Monday, October 29.”

The parents joined in with the ‘flossing’, as well as the pupils.

They danced to Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen’, a nod to Theresa May’s boogie to the song at a recent Conservative Party Conference, which will hopefully catch the governments’ attention.

They are hoping that their dancing will gain the attention of Damian Hinds, education secretary, Nick Gibb, minister of state for schools, and Phillip Hammond, chancellor of the exchequer, as well as Nicholas Soames, MP for Mid Sussex, in order to action the changes needed.

The ‘Floss 4 Funding’ became a nation wide event with people from all over the country getting involved.

Many people took to Facebook to show their support of the cause.

One user said: “No more cuts- time fund our schools properly again #floss4funding #saveourschools.”