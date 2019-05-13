Two-car accident in Horsted Keynes

A road in Horsted Keynes is partially blocked this morning following an accident.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident near Danehill Lane, traffic reports say.

Birch Grove Road is partially blocked both ways, according to reports.

Traffic is said to be coping well.