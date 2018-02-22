Two held by police after town centre drugs swoop

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police seized cannabis from a car and town centre flat.

Police say that officers swooped on a Mercedes-Benz A200 car in Denne Road car park, Horsham, at around 4pm on Tuesday.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Horsham, was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, taking a motor vehicle without consent, not having insurance and possessing an offensive weapon - a hammer.

Police later searched a flat in London Road, Horsham, and a BMW car in the same road and more cannabis was discovered, along with several hundreds of pounds in cash.

A 22-year-old woman at the address was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, say police.

Officers say that both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Added a spokesman: “A further search carried out at an address in Crawley Road, Horsham, proved inconclusive.”

Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, of Horsham police, said: “The action being taken to tackle illegal drugs activity should leave no one in any doubt that such crimes will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to make every effort to detect and disrupt drug abuse in our community, and to bring those responsible before the courts.”