Two held on suspicion of murder after woman dies following Crawley fire

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fire at a flat in Crawley.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Warren Drive, Ifield, at about 5.40pm yesterday.

They carried out CPR but the victim, a 53-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that next of kin have been informed and the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious.

Two men, who police say were also inside the property when they arrived, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody. Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

The fire broke out in a lounge on the first floor of the premises and was contained to that room.

Forensic tests are currently being carried out at the scene, but police say they are “in the very early stages of the investigation and there are no further details available at this stage.”

A spokesman added: “Anyone with any information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting Operation Brevis.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers-uk.org website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

