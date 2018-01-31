Unemployment rises in Mid Sussex but future looks bright

The number of people looking for work in Mid Sussex has increased by more than 14 per cent since September last year.

Figures released by Jobcentre Plus in Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, showed 240 people were claiming Job Seeker’s Allowance (JSA) and universal credit in September – compared to 275 in January this year – around a 14.5 increase.

There will be lots of jobs in the town and it will benefit lots of people. David Hughes, manager at Jobcentre Plus

A significant peak in unemployment was seen in October last year.

Figures revealed 285 people were looking for work compared to 240 in September – around a 19 per cent increase.

This figure then reduced to 265 people in November and December – a seven per cent drop, before increasing again by four per cent in January.

David Hughes, manager at Jobcentre Plus, said: “Some of these people might be on Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) or might not be fit for work, so it is not just people looking for work.

“We are talking to them and are finding out why they are not there yet.

“Sometimes it is skills or health, but it is a small number. Some of the low paid jobs are more difficult to fill.

“We expected a spike in unemployment this January because of seasonal jobs that have come to an end, but we haven’t seen this at all.

“We cover Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and the surrounding areas at the centre, so it is a massive area, people find jobs here.

“There is lots of recruiting going on at Gatwick at the moment too so lots of people are commuting from Haywards Heath to London.”

With the new developments set for Burgess Hill Mr Hughes told the Middy he thinks this will ‘benefit lots of people’.

“It is going to create jobs, particularly in retail and leisure,” he said.

“We are looking forward to it and when it happens we will offer our services to help with the recruitment. It is certainly going to liven our town up.

“We did this with the new Waitrose in Haywards Heath. We gave them a floor at the job centre, they took on about 200 people, 40 were coming in for interviews every day for about four weeks – so it was quite popular.

“We are keeping up with all the developments that are going on in Burgess Hill and have offered to run the employment.

“I do think the developments will create more jobs for people as there will be more demand for services with the town growing.

“I am not concerned about it as it is a prosperous area. There will be lots of jobs in the town and it will benefit lots of people.”