Unique one-off musical performance in West Sussex to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society

A local music teacher is staging a unique musical performance in April to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Marie Ball, a singing, piano and musical theatre teacher based in East Preston, is staging ‘This is The Moment’ at The Alexandra in Bognor Regis on Sunday 28 April.

The original idea followed the sad news that a close family member had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“I received the news with great sadness, but when I talked to friends I began to realise how many people’s lives are touched by dementia. I wanted to turn that sadness into positive action and ‘This is The Moment’ was born.”

“There were a number of songs I was bursting to sing, and roles that I have wanted to perform over the years but was unlikely to ever get to play them; too old, wrong hair colour, too short. ‘This is The Moment’ provides that opportunity and I am lucky to have a wonderful team on board with me, most with stories linked to Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

In addition to adult performers, ‘This is The Moment’ will include children from Marie’s musical theatre group, MT Performers.

Musical direction is by Lucy Goldberg, with choreography by Terri Thomas and Sally Parkinson. All the performers, musicians and technicians are donating their time for free, the Theatre team have been very supportive and local solicitors, GWCA, is sponsoring the performance. Abbeyfield Ferring Society has provided free rehearsal space.

All profits will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Tickets are £13 each (£11 concessions) and are available from The Alexandra Theatre Box Office on 01243 861010 or book online: https://alexandratheatre.co.uk