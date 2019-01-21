‘Unreliable’ traffic lights in Lindfield to be replaced

‘Unreliable’ traffic lights in Lindfield are to be replaced, the county council has said.

The traffic lights at the West Common/Hickmans Lane crossroads are to be replaced with new, more reliable and energy-efficient equipment.

A spokesman said: “The existing signals are becoming unreliable as there are limited spares available for any repairs.

“The new equipment will use LED technology, improving the signals’ reliability, reducing maintenance and saving energy.

“Subject to factors such as poor weather, work will start on Monday, January 28, with temporary traffic lights in place for the protection of the public and workforce.

“We would like to warn people that queues are likely on all approaches to the junction during the works and, if possible, motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, particularly during peak periods.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will do all we can to try to minimise this as much as possible.”

The work will take about six weeks and the scheme is estimated to cost £115,000, the council said.

