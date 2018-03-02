UPDATE: 8ft icicle removed from Balcombe tunnel

An 8ft icicle in Balcombe tunnel which caused problems for rail passengers yesterday has been removed.

A spokesman for Southern confirmed to the Middy this morning that the icicle had been removed overnight.

Patrick, who was part of the team working in the tunnel, managed to take these striking pictures.

Services were running at a reduced speed yesterday due to the enormous icicle, and trains were reportedly affected between Brighton and Gatwick.

Picture supplied by Patrick on twitter @BlackjackFit

