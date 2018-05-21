UPDATE: A24 crash victim named

A Horsham man who died in a two-car crash along the A24 has been named by police.

Officers said Luke Martin, 34, died after his Mini was involved in a collision with a Mercedes near Beare Green on May 4.

A man in his 20s, who was driving the Mercedes, suffered minor injuries.

The collision took place northbound on the A24 just before 7pm and blocked the road in both directions for several hours.

Following the crash police released an appeal for information, asking anyone with dashcam footage to contact Surrey Police on 101, or by using report.police.uk quoting the reference number PR/P18102422.