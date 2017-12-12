Search

UPDATE: Air ambulance called to medical incident in Burgess Hill

An air ambulance was called to the incident last night (December 11)
An air ambulance was called to a medical incident in Burgess Hill last night.

It landed in St Johns Park at around 9.30pm.

Police were also called to assist with the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police attended a medical incident in Queens Court, Burgess Hill, at around 9.30pm on Monday (December 11), to assist with the safe landing of an air ambulance.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed ambulance crews and an air ambulance attended the incident which was at a private address.