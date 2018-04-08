UPDATE: Bail for man arrested at Gatwick on suspicion of terror offences

A 55-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of terror offences at Gatwick on Saturday, has been released on conditional bail.

The man was arrested at around 11am at Gatwick Airport on Saturday (April 7), after he arrived on an inbound flight from Morroco, and was taken into police custody, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said at the time: “Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006.

“He was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.”

He has now been released on condition bail to a date in early May, police said.