UPDATE: Bin collections in Mid Sussex suspended due to snow

Mid Sussex District Council suspended bin collections in the district today due to the snow.

On the council’s website a spokesman said: “Collections have been suspended today due to weather conditions, which are particularly bad on side roads.

“If your collection has been missed please leave your bins out. A collection recovery plan will be in place as soon as conditions allow.

“Snow is forecast for this week and we are well prepared to deal with the expected inclement weather.

“We are planning to collect your bins as normal but if the weather is extreme and we can’t reach you then please leave your bin out and we will empty it as soon as possible.

“Please also take extra care when travelling around the district.”

Councillor Gary Marsh, cabinet member for service delivery, added: “The council suspended all bin collections due to the icy driving conditions, and all available crews were diverted to gritting and snow-clearance duties. Residents who were due a collection on Tuesday are advised to leave their bins out. With more snow forecast during the week it’s possible there could be further disruption but we will endeavour to catch up and collect all missed bins as soon as possible.”

People can check for the latest updates here.