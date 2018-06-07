UPDATE: Burgess Hill residents asked to join search for missing schoolboy

Police officers are asking Burgess Hill residents to join the search for a missing schoolboy by searching their back gardens, sheds and outbuildings for him.

Fifteen-year-old Elido Vargas has now been missing for more than 24 hours and hasn't been seen or heard from.

He was last seen at 3.45pm on Tuesday (June 5) at his home in Millers Way, where he told his dad he was returning to school. Police say he never made it to school and didn't return home that night.

Detective Sergeant Kate Witt said: "We believe Elido could be distressed and hiding in a garden, shed or outbuilding. We are asking residents in Burgess Hill, particularly in the Millers Way, Park Road and Coopers Close area, to have a look for him in the gardens or sheds.

"We, and his parents, are extremely worried about Elido. It is unlike him not to return home.

"Elido, if you read this, you aren't in trouble, your family want you to come home safe. Please get in touch with us. You can text the missing person charity 11600 from a phone box.

"If you have seen Elido or have heard from him since 3.45pm on Tuesday please contact us immediately."

Elido is black with short black afro hair, 5ft 8in tall and has braces. He was last seen wearing his Burgess Hill Academy uniform. However it is possible he has taken a change of clothes with him.

Elido has not taken his mobile phone with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, call 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting serial 990 of 05/06.